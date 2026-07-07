Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Notre Dame

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we continue with a glance at the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame with Tyler Horka from Blue and Gold.

The overview

The outlook is simple. Even without two first-round 2026 NFL Draft picks at running back on the roster, Marcus Freeman might have his most talented overall squad in his five-year Notre Dame tenure. He has a returning starter at quarterback for the first time in that span and he has several key pieces coming back from a defense that really came into its own and became one of the best overall units in the country in 2025. The schedule is as weak now as it was then, which plays into the Fighting Irish’s favor, but we also saw that if Notre Dame does not take care of business against the opponents that can actually take ’em down then the Irish are at risk of missing the College Football Playoff. That’s all this season is about — righting wrongs, getting back into the CFP and making noise in it when there.

Name to know: offense

It has to be quarterback CJ Carr. A redshirt sophomore entering his second season as the starter, Carr has been at the top of Heisman Trophy odds all offseason. He earned that by setting the Notre Dame single-season pass efficiency rating in 2025. Nobody in blue and gold history has ever had a better mark than his 168.1. He added 24 touchdown passes against just 6 interceptions as well as 2,741 passing yards over 12 games. Notre Dame will go as Carr goes in 2026, especially given the departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price from the backfield.

Name to know: defense

Leonard Moore is the best cornerback in college football. That’s a definitive, declarative statement. But if you ask anyone who covers the sport closely, they’ll all say it’s true. He’s the type of defensive back who can eliminate an entire side of the field or take away an opposing team’s best pass catching option all game. Whatever you ask him to do, he’ll do it, and he’ll do it very well. He’s just a junior, but this is his last season at Notre Dame. He will be a first round pick in next year’s draft. Mark all of that down.

Biggest question

It’s the one everyone’s been asking all offseason. What does the running game look like without Love and Price? Over the last two seasons as Notre Dame’s top two tailbacks, they combined for 4,531 yards from scrimmage and 60 offensive touchdowns. Those are video game numbers. It’s on a relatively inexperienced cast of running backs to somehow try to make up for all that was lost. Aneyas Williams played regularly for the team that made it to the national championship game in 2024, though, so he’s a capable player leading the charge. Everyone else falling in line is at Notre Dame for a reason and should be able to contribute as well. But if you’re looking for big shoes to fill and a big question mark going into the year, look no further than right here.

Key newcomer

Defensive end Rodney Dunham. The true freshman is a readymade defensive linemen right out of high school, and Notre Dame has some questions in terms of who’s going to help out last season’s sack leader, Boubacar Traore, in getting to the quarterback. There could very well come a time early in the season when the Irish see what they have in Dunham if Bryce Young and Alabama transfer Keon Keeley aren’t pulling their weight.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Notre Dame

On paper, very little about this contest points in a positive direction for Purdue. The Fighting Irish enter 2026 as the favorite to win the national championship according to Bet MGM, while Purdue must out-perform expectations to reach a bowl game. Notre Dame owns a 10-game win streak over Purdue, dating back to Purdue’s last win in the series in 2007.

Making matters worse, the scheduling dynamics don’t help Odom’s squad. Leading up to this contest, Purdue faces a brutal 11 p.m. EDT kickoff at UCLA. The Boilermakers will hope to arrive back in West Lafayette before noon on Sunday, but it won’t make for an easy week with one of the nation’s best teams coming to town. Playing a sizable underdog role in week four makes the Wake Forest and UCLA games even more critical. Purdue can ill-afford to leave September with a 1-3 record.

2026 Notre Dame expectations

Make the College Football Playoff and make a run in it. There is no other option for Freeman in year five. Not with the way year four ended and not with how talented of a football team he’s fielding in what’s become a self-proclaimed revenge tour type of season. Notre Dame wants to leave no doubt in 2026, and that means possibly running the regular season table and winning the program’s first national championship since 1988. Some other in-state school just ran the table and won its first-ever natty last season, so why can’t Notre Dame follow that up and make history immediately thereafter? That’s the goal.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State | Wake Forest | UCLA