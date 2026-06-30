Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: UCLA

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we continue the series with a glance at the UCLA Bruins with the help of David Woods from Bruin Report Online.

The overview

It’s an exciting time for UCLA football — for the first time in quite literally 50 years, the Bruins have hired a sitting head coach to be their new head coach. Bob Chesney comes in with serious accolades, having turned around every program he’s been a part of. Most recently, he took Curt Cignetti’s James Madison and elevated the program another notch, taking the Dukes all the way to the College Football Playoff last year. The hope is that he can carry some of that magic to UCLA, which has been mired in a run of mediocrity that has lasted the better part of 25 years. With a relatively manageable schedule, expectations are that he can at minimum bring the Bruins back to the postseason — but there’s secret hope for more.

Name to know: offense

The easy one here would be Nico Iamaleava, but let’s have some fun: sophomore wide receiver Brian Rowe, who transferred in from South Carolina this offseason, wowed everyone this spring and looks like a budding star. He’s an excellent athlete, moving almost like a dancer on the field, with incredible body control, a 40+ inch vertical leap, and excellent quickness and speed. What’s more, he flashed playmaking this spring, with one-handed catches, contested catches, and much more while only being 5’10 and 175 pounds. He’s expected to play a huge role for the Bruins this year.

Name to know: defense

Edge Sahir West comes in from James Madison where he was one of the most impressive defensive players in the Sun Belt, and he’ll immediately start at UCLA’s edge position and bolster a unit that was basically non-existent last year, at least from a pass rush standpoint. He’s a chiseled 280 pounds and has the ability to play both inside and out, giving the Bruins a versatile piece to attack mismatches at different spots on the offensive line.

Biggest question

The run defense. UCLA is really missing some pieces at defensive tackle and there are some questions about the linebackers. You never want the weak spot of your defense to be directly up the middle, but right now, that’s looking like the relative weakness for the Bruins.

Key newcomer

Since I already mentioned West and Rowe, we’ll go with linebacker Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma. If the run defense is going to be at all decent, Omosigho is going to have to be a real playmaker at the Mike position. He was not a starter at Oklahoma, but played significant snaps as the first linebacker off the bench. He’ll be stepping into a bigger role this season, and his success in doing so will be a big part of any success UCLA has this year.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. UCLA

Purdue will travel more than 2,000 miles for its first chance to snap its 18-game conference losing streak. This will serve as the first meeting between the two on the gridiron since UCLA’s move to join the Big Ten. The bottom line for Purdue remains simple: it cannot afford to leave September with a 1-3 record. With Notre Dame looming after the UCLA game, the Boilermakers need to find a win between the Wake Forest and UCLA games.

The 11 p.m. EDT kickoff from the Rose Bowl doesn’t help matters, but the Rose Bowl doesn’t see many raucous crowds. A win out west would make for a much happier redeye flight back to Indiana.

2026 UCLA expectations

The schedule is indeed manageable, with only two games that present as virtually guaranteed losses (at Michigan and at Oregon), a few games where the Bruins will be decent-sized favorites (San Diego State, Nevada, Purdue), and then a lot of games that I’d have in some realm of a coin flip (anywhere from 35 to 65% odds of winning). I think the baseline expectations are a return to the postseason with a bowl game, and I think there would be some real excitement in Westwood if Chesney can manage 8-4 in year one — particularly if one of the eight were over USC.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State | Wake Forest