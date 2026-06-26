Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Wake Forest

Barry Odom’s Purdue Boilermakers will look to right the ship this fall. After a 2-10 season, Purdue needs a turnaround in the worst way. A formidable schedule awaits Purdue, which seeks its first Power Four win since 2023.

Over the summer, GoldandBlack.com will preview the 12 opponents that Purdue will line up with. Today, we continue the series with a glance at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with the help of Conor O’Neill from On3’s Deacon Illustrated.

The overview

Wake Forest will go from pleasantly surprising season to … well, that’s the question. Jake Dickert’s first season at the helm was a rousing success, at 9-4 — only the fourth season in program history with at least nine wins. The surprise stemmed from back-to-back 4-8 seasons that ended Dave Clawson’s tenure.

For the encore, the Deacons have what looks like a tougher schedule. They’ll have to rebuild their offense and lean heavily on defense (similar to last season).

Name to know: offense

QB Gio Lopez is the big gamble of Wake’s season. He languished through Bill Belichick’s first season down Tobacco Road, plagued by injuries and the circus that encompassed UNC’s program. The bet for Wake Forest is reuniting Lopez with the offensive coordinator for his breakout season at South Alabama, Rob Ezell, will return him to being the QB who was so attractive in the portal last spring.

The interesting part of this is how many other new faces there are on Wake’s offense. From skill positions, Ty Clark III was last year’s No. 2 running back and Carlos Hernandez found his confidence at the end of the season to create some game-breaking plays. The offensive line lost four starters. Lopez not only has to get his game back after a lost season; he has to elevate an offense without many knowns.

Name to know: defense

Nickel Davaughn Patterson is one of several potential All-ACC players on this defense. He has been No. 2 on Wake’s defense in snaps for the last two seasons at the most-demanding position of a college defense. The 6-foot, 217-pounder is versatile enough to be an asset in run defense while also being able to cover slot receivers and tight ends. On a defense with several returning starters and key players, Patterson is probably the biggest star of the bunch.

Biggest question

Who creates explosive plays on Wake’s offense? The Deacons had two players — running back Demond Claiborne and receiver Chris Barnes — who were a threat to score any time they had the ball last season. Claiborne is with the Vikings and Barnes is with Oklahoma State.

On paper and through spring practice, it was unclear who could fill the void of playmaker among Wake’s skill positions.

Key newcomer

Aside from Lopez … it’s going to have to be a receiver. Either of Ny Carr (Miami) or Chase Tyler (Duke) would suffice. Wake Forest has Hernandez and a few other promising players in the slot but it’ll need perimeter options to step up.

Both Carr and Tyler flashed potential at previous stops but never had consistent chances to establish themselves. They’ll get the opportunity now.

Early outlook on Purdue vs. Wake Forest

A must-win game? It may seem hyperbolic, but it’s a massive opportunity for a Purdue program desperate for optimism. After a week one tune-up against FCS Indiana State, Purdue needs to win one of its next two games, Wake Forest or at UCLA, to give fans reason to believe. The Boilermakers last won a game against a Power Four opponent in 2023. That streak cannot extend another season, and this will serve as Purdue’s first opportunity to flip the script in 2026.

2026 Wake Forest expectations

As it says above: Seasons with nine (or more) wins don’t come often for Wake Forest. Expecting the same or better is probably setting the bar too high — especially with so many unknowns on offense. The Deacons also benefited from a paltry non-conference schedule last season; this year, they’re bumped up to nine ACC games and five of those will be road games.

But the bottom shouldn’t fall out, either. Wake’s defense should be one of the best in the ACC and even if things don’t pan out for its offense, that should be enough to be competitive against most teams on the schedule. Landing on seven or eight wins and getting to another decent bowl game seems like a reasonable expectation.

2026 opponent previews: Indiana State |