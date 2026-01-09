Video: Purdue AD Mike Bobinski addresses football financials and more



Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski addressed local media on a variety of topics, focusing mostly on Purdue football, revshare/NIL, and roster development. The 10th-year Boilermaker AD also addresses scholarships, women’s basketball, and other revenue-related issues in his Boilermaker program.

With the exception of the first question and one small technical glitch, this is his 53 minute interview held on Friday afternoon (Jan. 9, 2026).