Purdue AD Mike Bobinski: Pause button hit on Ross-Ade Stadium’s next upgrade

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Phase 2 of the Ross-Ade Stadium renovations.

The tenor of the times–revenue sharing, NIL–seemingly has delayed any plans, according to Purdue AD Mike Bobinski.

“I think all that will come back around,” said Bobinski during a recent gathering with reporters. “But we are absolutely going to refresh our Ross-Ade plan, because there are elements to that will need to get done here in the future. We can’t ignore that for sure.”

Purdue’s old lady turned 100 in 2023, the same year the school unveiled a $45.4 million makeover. The renovation featured the Tiller Tunnel, moving the Tyler Trent Student Section and the All-American Marching band to the renovated south end zone area.

That was Phase 1. There are plans for a Phase 2. Some of the ideas:

• Renovation of the north end zone area.

• The addition of an upper deck on the east side.

• Modernizing the pavilion and premium seating areas.

• Expanding the concourse.

But those plans may collect dust on the shelf–for the time being.

“I think it probably will be put on pause, at least for a little bit,” said Bobinski. “But we’re in the process, we’re in conversation now about really revisiting that, because that’s never going to go away. You can’t let your stadium just age out on you. You got to make sure that it does the things it needs to do from a fan amenity and fan experience perspective.”

Purdue also opened a nutrition/dining facility in 2024, completing Phase 1 of the project. The 150-person capacity nutrition center features a full production kitchen along with indoor and outdoor seating.

Still, Bobinski has his eye on augmenting Ross-Ade with a Phase 2 round of improvements.

“We’re going to continue to look at that and put a plan in place for the future,” he said. “And, particularly, I think some of this will be helpful for us in that as NIL moves now into a much more corporate situation, as opposed to an individual donor perspective, it frees up donors’ attention to be able to refocus on things like facility projects and scholarship support and all those kinds of things.”

