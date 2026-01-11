Purdue adds Big 12 receiver from portal

Purdue added another piece to its revamped wideout today with a commitment from Iowa State’s Xavier Townsend.

He is the second wideout to commit to the Boilermakers in this portal cycle, joining Asaad Waseem of Florida Atlantic. He is Purdue’s 18th portal pledge overall in 2026. Townsend, who also returns kicks, will have one year of eligibility.

Last year with the Cyclones, Townsend collected 18 catches for 243 yards in 10 games. He also ran five times for 18 yards and a TD.

The 5-11, 195-pound Townsend, a native of Tampa, spent the first three years of his career at UCF, where he made 66 receptions for 521 yards and four TDs. He also rushed 32 times for 278 yards and a touchdown. Purdue QB coach Darin Hinshaw was the on UCF staff when Townsend played for the Knights.

Townsend’s best season was 2023, when he made 33 receptions for 325 yards and three TDs. He redshirted in 2024, when he played just four games.

He has ran back 46 punts in his career (9.7 ypr) and 17 kickoffs (23.6 ypr).

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel



