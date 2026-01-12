Purdue adds JUCO wide receiver to 2026 recruiting class

A late addition to Purdue’s 2026 recruiting class came in on Sunday night, as Victor Valley College wide receiver Ricky Sampson Jr. committed to the Boilermakers.

The 6 feet, 4 inch receiver played in nine games this fall, tallying 49 catches for 606 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams, who went 10-1 and won the outright American Metro Conference championship.

Sampson is a native of Las Vegas, where he played for Legacy High as a quarterback, throwing for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season in 2022.

Prior to Victor Valley College, Sampson played for Webber International University (Babson Park, Fla.) of the National Christian College Athletic Association in 2024, where he had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as 175 yards and three interceptions as a quarterback.

Purdue has been on a run of adding talent to its receiving corps this offseason, having landed transfer pass catchers Asaad Waseem (FAU) and Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) this week.

Sampson becomes the third receiver in the Boilermakers 2026 recruiting class, joining Miami Central (Fla.) three-star Brandon Kinsey and Benedictine (Va.) three-star Jojo Johnson.

Sampson is the fourth junior college addition to the class, joining defensive end Jeremy Lewis and defensive back Dax Noles (Iowa Western) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M defensive back Ta’Vari Hampton.

Sampson is expected to get to campus in May and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

