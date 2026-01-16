Purdue adds SEC offensive lineman to portal haul

Another offensive lineman from the SEC was added to the mix on Friday for Purdue, former South Carolina tackle Jatavius Shivers.

As a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Shivers chose South Carolina over offers from Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, and others.

Shivers spent three seasons in Columbia, where he was a reserve tackle for the Gamecocks during that time. He saw offensive snaps in 13 games, including four games in 2025. Shivers played both left tackle and right tackle, earning extended snaps against Alabama in 2024, as well as Kentucky in 2025.

Purdue has now added a fifth offensive lineman via the portal this off-season, with Shivers joining South Carolina teammate Boaz Stanley, USC linemen Micah Banuelos and Makai Saina, and Oklahoma State tackle Nuku Mafi.

