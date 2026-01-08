Purdue adds to offensive line with Oklahoma State transfer

Another Power 4 offensive lineman with starting experience is headed to Purdue, as Oklahoma State transfer tackle Nuku Mafi committed to the Boilermakers.

Mafi was a three-star prospect out of Utah in the 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Pokes over offers from BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, and others. After redshirting his first year on campus, Mafi emerged as the starting left tackle for Oklahoma State this fall.

In 12 starts, 11 of which came at left tackle, and the other at right tackle, Mafi held a 48.5 Pro Football Focus grade and a 57.9 mark in pass protection. He surrendered three sacks in 416 pass blocking snaps, committing just one penalty on the year.

Purdue has now landed four transfer offensive linemen in less than a week, three of which come with starting experience. Mafi joins South Carolina center Boaz Stanley and USC guard Micah Banuelos in that group, as well as USC lineman Makai Saina.

The Boilermakers are now up to 14 members in their 2026 portal class.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel