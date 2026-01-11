Purdue adds Toledo linebacker Hudson Miller
A familiar face is headed back to West Lafayette out of the transfer portal, linebacker Hudson Miller announced he would return to Purdue.
Miller came to Purdue as a walk-on in 2022 and became a scholarship player for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season. That year, which saw him start five games at the end of the season, Miller tallied 42 total tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Following his first stint in West Lafayette, Miller transferred to Toledo, where he spent one season with the Rockets. In 115 snaps, he had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Purdue has netted three commitments from portal linebackers with the addition of Miller, who joins Jojo Hayden (Illinois) and Anthony Speca (Penn State) as newcomers at the position.
