Purdue adds two offensive analysts to staff

Barry Odom added two offensive analysts to his coaching staff at Purdue on Friday morning, with the program announcing the hirings of Sean Maguire and JW Walsh. Both were quarterbacks during their respective college careers, with Walsh playing for Oklahoma State from 2011-15 and Maguire spent his career at Florida State from 2013-16.

Walsh played in parts of four seasons for the Cowboys, amassing 3,917 yards and 36 touchdown passes through the air, with an additional 1,036 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Maguire was a member of the Seminoles National Championship team as a true freshman in 2013. He emerged as a starter in 2015, as a junior, throwing for 1,520 yards and 11 touchdowns in five starts.

Th ex-Florida State signal caller began his coaching career at Texas A&M in 2018, where he spent four seasons as a graduate assistant and then an offensive analyst. After a one-year stint at Buffalo as a defensive analyst, he headed to the Big 12 to be an offensive analyst at Kansas State in 2024 and the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2025.

Maguire was on staff at Texas A&M at the same time as Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson, who was the Aggies’ offensive line coach from 2019-21.

Walsh spent has spent his entire coaching career in Texas or Oklahoma, since joining TCU as a graduate assistant in 2016. He then moved to Abilene Christian, serving as the running backs coach from 2017-19 before taking a job as an offensive analyst at Texas for the 2020 campaign. For the last five years, he was an offensive quality control coach for his alma mater, Oklahoma State, under now ex-head coach Mike Gundy.

Another former Cowboy, offensive line coach Zach Crabtree, was a teammate of Walsh in Stillwater, as the two played together from 2013-15.