Purdue aims for improved offensive line under Zach Crabtree

Just about everything about the Purdue offensive line is going to look different in 2026, from replacing four starters in the trenches to new offensive line coach Zach Crabtree now running the show. Those changes are ones the Boilermakers’ hope lead to better success on the field this fall, which is a point of emphasis for Barry Odom and company.

Getting the ground game going, with a fresh cast of talented backs, along with a new and hopefully improved offensive line would be a game-changer for the Purdue offense.

“The better you are up front and if you really can run the football, that opens everything up. And I don’t know that we ever got to that point last year consistently that we were able to do that. So that’s one of our missions. We’re trying to get where we can run the football. And if we can do those things, then that makes that makes the throw game a little bit easier and takes some pressure off of some areas that maybe we weren’t able to get accomplished last year,” coach Barry Odom said.

“I think every one of them will have a chance either to start or be in the rotation to play when we start the season,” Odom added of the transfers.

The newcomers in West Lafayette arrive having played meaningful snaps across the Power 4 level before joining the Boilermakers, with Nuku Mafi (Oklahoma State), Boaz Stanley (South Carolina) and Micah Banuelos (USC) having all started games last season. Other imports, Jatavius Shivers (South Carolina) and Makai Saina (USC) are also talented options in search of larger roles.

Mixing those fresh faces with returners Joey Tanona, Ethan Trent, Marques Easley, and Jude McCoskey, has created stiff and healthy competition within the room.

“I think we’re developing depth—guys who can compete for positions. That pushes everyone in the room. When you’ve got a really good player behind you and you’re a really good player, it makes you come out every day and hold the standard. It’s exciting to see where we’re headed, and the depth and development we’ve built has been fun to be a part of,” Crabtree said.

Plenty of linemen have turned heads this spring, and opened the eyes of Crabtree, which has been a welcomed sight over the last month.

“I don’t know if there’s just one. Jude (McCoskey)’s having a good spring. Brock Brownfield, as a young guy, is having a good spring. Micah Banuelos is improving every day. Beyond that, a lot of guys are coming in hungry, asking questions, and wanting to improve. I love that room and their approach,” Crabtree said.

Purdue has trotted out an offensive line consisting of McCoskey (left tackle), Marques Easley (left guard), Boaz Stanley (center), Micah Banuelos (right guard), and Nuku Mafi (right tackle) for the majority of the spring. That is notably without returning left tackle Joey Tanona, who is working his way back from off-season surgery. Upon his return, he figures to reprise his role with the first team.

The depth is what changes things for the 2026 Purdue offensive line, however, with Jatavius Shivers, Ethan Trent, Makai Saina, Marc Nave, Max Parrott, and Mason Vicari. Not to mention, a handful of early-enrollee offensive linemen that have caught the attention of their new head coach.

“Rico Schrieber from Marist High School in Chicago is as good as a freshman as I’ve had at that spot. Brock Brownfield is as good of a interior guy right now, that I’ve seen in a long time. And then Terrell Berryhill from St. Louis. All three of those guys being able to go through winter conditioning and the amount of reps that they’ve gotten in spring practice, don’t be surprised if they don’t help us in some capacity this fall,” Odom said.

The unit, which was a hot-button topic last season, looks to be improved heading into year two under Odom in West Lafayette.