Purdue Basketball Elite Eight Notebook: The pick-and-roll, bench restraint and more

Braden Smith is the NCAA’s all-time assists leader. Trey Kaufman-Renn has scored nearly 1,700 points basically in only two seasons as a go-to guy.

The duo’s pick-and-roll connection has been at the heart of it, a weapon Smith believes has gone to another level this season.

“I feel like I was always good at it, but I’ve learned more — new techniques, different things — from PJ (Thompson),” Smith said. “I think the biggest thing has been pace, change of direction, change of speed. As I’ve learned that, I’ve been able to use my body a little bit more.”

Kaufman-Renn has improved, too, in a bit of a changing role. Notably, those moving screens he committed — or at least was called for — last season have mostly been cleaned up. His assist numbers have exploded as he makes decisions out of his rolls and his turnovers are way down.

Kaufman-Renn carries a heavy decision-making burden on those short rolls, having to choose quickly whether to shoot, drive or pass, generally to the corner if help comes his way. He can back into post-ups as well.

Often, Kaufman-Renn has caught the ball, stopped, getting his defender flat-footed, then played off that advantage.

Kaufman-Renn is regarded as being especially adept at creating a berth out of his screen to provide spacing and depth.

“Creating the pocket — creating that space where Braden can deliver the ball — is probably the biggest thing,” Kaufman-Renn said. “That involves him getting his defender off, me setting a good screen, angles, all of that.”

Two elements that set Purdue apart: Smith’s mastery of changing directions on screen/re-screen actions. Every time the ball changes direction, a defense’s help structure generally tilts, and Smith is excellent at reading and attacking second-line defenders.

Pace is crucial and another differentiator for Purdue, which runs its ball-screen stuff often at breakneck pace, often bringing Smith full-sprint into a hand-off to set it all up.

“Beyond that, it’s about discipline and detail. If Trey doesn’t sprint into the screen or isn’t precise, or if Braden gets rushed and isn’t patient, that’s where things can break down. So patience, detail, and discipline are key. From there, we read the coverage and adjust.”

TREY KAUFMAN-RENN POST-TIP

After tipping in the game-winner vs. Texas, Trey Kaufman-Renn got back on defense when there was no defense left to be played. He stood there watching Texas’ hopeless heave fly overhead, off the top of the backboard.



“I was just hoping it didn’t go in,” Kaufman-Renn said. “It did feel like it took forever, though.

There wasn’t much overt celebration until his teammates swarmed him.

“In a game like that, at this point in the season, you’re just locked in — next play, next play, next play,” Kaufman-Renn said. “What can you do to help the team win? I was just watching that last heave, hoping it didn’t go in. It didn’t really hit me until I saw all my teammates running at me. You’re just so focused and in the moment.”

THE BENCH MOB’S RESTRAINT

Amidst the jubilation on Purdue’s sideline after Kaufman-Renn’s game-winner, it was crystal clear the Boilermaker bench’s collective head was in the game, as players held one another back to make sure they avoided one of the emerging pitfalls of March: Running on the floor too soon, punishable by technical foul.

It happened in the Missouri Valley Tournament and again in the First Four in Texas’ win over N.C. State — the Longhorns’ celebration of Tramon Marks’ game-winner jumped the gun — bringing national attention to the issue.

Purdue players say that as their team’s opportunity for a walk-off win loomed, staffer Nick Terruso spoke up.

So did Aaron Fine.

“What actually made me think about it was before the game, I saw that Sean Miller got upset with when he went on the floor early in their First Four game against N.C. State,” Fine said. “You just don’t want to ruin what these guys have done by making a stupid mistake.”

As premature celebrations have gone viral, it’s raised players’ awareness of the danger.

“That kind of reminded us before it even happened,” redshirting freshman Antione West said. “I think pretty much everybody was making sure we didn’t do it.”

THE LAST PURDUE-ARIZONA MEETING

Tommy Lloyd remembers plenty about the meeting two years ago with the Boilermakers in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purdue won 92-84, knocking off the then-No. 1 Wildcats.

Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith combined for 53 points, hitting 20 of 33 field goals.

But Lloyd was impressed with how Purdue’s fan base converged on downtown Indianapolis and was full of energy and enthusiasm before tip-off.

“What I remember about that game two years ago was that I think it was a Saturday afternoongame,” Lloyd recalled. “We were ranked (No. 1), they were ranked (No. 3). Every bar in that city of Indianapolis must have been full for hours because those fans came in there lit. In a good way.

“And it was a lot of fun, and it was so loud in that place. Honestly, other than playing at Allen Fieldhouse, it’s probably one of the loudest venues I’ve ever been a part of, and that’s saying something when you’re in an NBA arena.”

‘MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’

Lloyd first became aware of Smith when he played at Westfield, through Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan. Buchanan’s son, Trey, played with Smith.

Buchanan previously worked in Portland and knew Lloyd.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t know, this kid’s a little small, but my son’s playing with him. I mean, he’s really good,’ ” Lloyd remembered. “So, you talk about an eye for talent. That kid was like a freshman or sophomore. For him to be the all-time leader in assists now, it’s pretty impressive. Kudos to Chad. He definitely identified a good one there, and Purdue found him as well. It’s been a match made in heaven.”

Lloyd never followed up and tried to recruit Smith, knowing Purdue was an hour away, calling it a “moot point … I’ll say this; the kid made a heck of a choice. And the guys at Purdue were really smart for choosing him, because he’s been awesome to watch.”