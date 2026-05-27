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Purdue Basketball schedule components coming together

On3 imageby: Brian Neubert18 hours agobrianneubert

Purdue’s 2026-2027 non-conference basketball schedule is mostly complete, with dates and opponents mostly entirely set now.

DateOpponentLocationEvent
Oct. 27@ ConnecticutTBDExhibition
Nov. 2GonzagaLas Vegas
Nov. 6VALPARAISOWest Lafayette
Nov. 9ILLINOIS STATEWest Lafayette
Nov. 13OHIOWest Lafayette
Nov. 17LIPSCOMBWest Lafayette
Nov. 20OAKLANDWest Lafayette
Nov. 24DePaulFort Myers, Fla.Fort Myers Tip-Off
Nov. 26OklahomaFort Myers, Fla.Fort Myers Tip-Off
Big Ten
Dec. 5@ Iowa StateAmes, Iowa
Big Ten
Dec. 11TENNESSEEWest Lafayette
Dec. 19TBDIndianapolisIndy Classic
Dec. 21CAL BAPTISTWest Lafayette

NOTES ON THE PURDUE SCHEDULE

• A high-major opponent is expected for the Indy Classic, as Purdue targets six high-major games each non-conference season.
• Two more exhibition games will be added on the front end of the schedule, presumably prior to the Connecticut exhibition.
• Though the Big Ten schedule is months away from release, given the cadence of games laid out around it, it’s probable the Boilermakers will open conference play at home at the start of December, then go on the road for a conference game after the Iowa State trip. Television’s aversion to marquee games being played in December, while college football is still playing, suggests that Purdue’s December Big Ten road game will be Rutgers, Minnesota or Penn State.

More: Purdue’s Big Ten draw | Ft. Myers tipoff

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