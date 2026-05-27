Purdue Basketball schedule components coming together

Purdue’s 2026-2027 non-conference basketball schedule is mostly complete, with dates and opponents mostly entirely set now.

Date Opponent Location Event Oct. 27 @ Connecticut TBD Exhibition Nov. 2 Gonzaga Las Vegas Nov. 6 VALPARAISO West Lafayette Nov. 9 ILLINOIS STATE West Lafayette Nov. 13 OHIO West Lafayette Nov. 17 LIPSCOMB West Lafayette Nov. 20 OAKLAND West Lafayette Nov. 24 DePaul Fort Myers, Fla. Fort Myers Tip-Off Nov. 26 Oklahoma Fort Myers, Fla. Fort Myers Tip-Off — Big Ten — — Dec. 5 @ Iowa State Ames, Iowa — Big Ten — — Dec. 11 TENNESSEE West Lafayette Dec. 19 TBD Indianapolis Indy Classic Dec. 21 CAL BAPTIST West Lafayette

NOTES ON THE PURDUE SCHEDULE

• A high-major opponent is expected for the Indy Classic, as Purdue targets six high-major games each non-conference season.

• Two more exhibition games will be added on the front end of the schedule, presumably prior to the Connecticut exhibition.

• Though the Big Ten schedule is months away from release, given the cadence of games laid out around it, it’s probable the Boilermakers will open conference play at home at the start of December, then go on the road for a conference game after the Iowa State trip. Television’s aversion to marquee games being played in December, while college football is still playing, suggests that Purdue’s December Big Ten road game will be Rutgers, Minnesota or Penn State.

More: Purdue’s Big Ten draw | Ft. Myers tipoff

