Purdue focused on 2028 QB prospect

Rivals got a chance to see Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove 2028 quarterback Oscar Sloan workout on Wednesday (Jan. 14) night.

In between reps, Sloan said he may be closing in on an early college decision. Wearing a Purdue shirt, it’s the Boilers trending.

From camp last summer to games during the fall, Sloan has spent a lot of time around head coach Barry Odom, quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw and the staff.

Sloan has spoken highly about the Boilers in the past.

“What I really love is how close Purdue is to home that means a lot to me and my family,” he has said. “The coaches have shown me a ton of love throughout the process, and I truly trust them.

“I believe in their vision to turn the program around, and it’s something I’m excited about. On top of that, they have a great relationship with my head coach, which is really important to me. Everything just feels like the right fit.”

In his first year as the starter for powerhouse Center Grove this fall, Sloan completed over 61 percent of his passes for 1,689 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdue has coaches on the road and they’re expected in at Sloan’s school soon.