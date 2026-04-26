Purdue DE CJ Nunnally signs free-agent contract

A second Purdue defensive player has signed a free-agent contract, with end CJ Nunnally inking with the Falcons late Saturday night.

Nunnally arrived at Purdue from Akron prior to last year and led the team with 5.0 sacks. He also had 10.5 TFLs and 44 tackles. He began his career at FCS Jackson State in 2021 before moving to Independence CC in 2022 and then Akron in 2023-24.

Earlier on Saturday, Purdue LB Mani Powell signed a deal with the Titans. Also: WR EJ Horton inked a deal with the Colts.