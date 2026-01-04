Purdue director of offensive scouting headed to Toledo

Purdue director of offensive scouting Tyler Miller is leaving to join the Toledo front office of GM Logan Meyer, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Miller will serve as Director of Player Personnel for the Rockers under first-year head coach Mike Jacobs, who coached the Purdue o-line from 2005-07. Miller’s time at Purdue dates to the Jeff Brohm era.

Purdue also saw director of defensive scouting Nate Dennison leave earlier this offseason for a similar role on Brohm’s Louisville staff. Also of note: Assistant GM Ethan Baxter no longer is with Purdue.

Reports surfaced Sunday that Purdue was poised to hire Colorado State director of scouting Xavier Goldsmith to serve as associate director of scouting. Purdue hired Butler Benton from UCLA as executive director of player personnel in the fall.

More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel