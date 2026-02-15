Purdue dominates in Iowa City in another critical road victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Purdue should understand by now that every road visit, it is going to be an event.

Saturday at Iowa, the Boilermakers shut it down from the opening tip, silencing the Hawkeyes’ first selout crowd in two years immediately en route to a 78-57 win in Iowa City.

Purdue led by as many as 27 points.

CJ Cox made four threes in four minutes in the second half to blow the game wide open.

Purdue led 36–25 at halftime, using a decisive 12–0 run fueled by its bench to seize control before the break. Gicarri Harris scored 12 points in the game’s first nine-plus minutes as Purdue built a lead of as many as 15, aided in part by Iowa’s inability to convert several high-percentage looks at the rim.

Purdue began the game shooting just 1-7 from three-point range, extending the struggles from Lincoln, but bounced back to hit five of its next six to create a cushion in the first half. Fletcher Loyer and Harris accounted for five of the six makes from deep in the opening 20 minutes of play.



Iowa didn’t score over the final 2:35 of the first half, allowing Purdue to maintain a double-digit advantage after a half it largely dominated, behind 21 points from its bench, and 14 points either off fast breaks or second chances.

As Harris exploded in the first half, CJ Cox did so to kick off the second half. Cox knocked down four threes to extend the Boilermakers’ lead. The sophomore tandem of Harris and Cox both finished in double-figures for just the second time in their careers. The first came during Purdue’s 88-60 win over Auburn in December.

Purdue was shot out of a cannon in the second half, outscoring Iowa 22-6 to push its lead to as many as 27 by the under 12:00 timeout. Purdue held Iowa to its lowest point total since the Hawkeyes scored 52 in a loss to Michigan State on December 2.

The Hawkeyes cut into the lead once again down the stretch, but Purdue’s near 30-point cushion proved too much to overcome in Iowa City.

Iowa was well below its season averages, shooting just 38% from the field and 27% from three-point range. Purdue held Iowa star Bennett Stirtz to a cosmetic 19 points, much of his scoring coming late, with the outcome decided.



Purdue has now won four straight games heading into its marquee matchup Tuesday with No. 1 Michigan — an absolutely essential game for Purdue in the Big Ten race.

Cox and Harris scored 14 points each, Fletcher Loyer 12 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 12 and 12 rebounds.

