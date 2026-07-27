Purdue football picked to finish 18th in Big Ten preseason poll

For a third consecutive year, Purdue football has been picked to finish at the bottom of the 16th annual Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason poll. Media members from around the conference ranked the Boilermakers 18th in the Big Ten ahead of the 2026 campaign, year two under coach Barry Odom.

Purdue earned 45 points in the poll, with the next closest being Rutgers with 97.

The selection marked the third time in the last three iterations of the poll that Purdue was picked to finish last in the conference. The two previous years saw the Boilermakers round out the bottom of the pack, with final records of 1-11 in 2024 and 2-12 in 2025.

Purdue is set to embark on year two of the Odom era in West Lafayette, and will look to improve on its 3-21 mark across the last two seasons with a revamped roster. The Boilermakers hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in 33 players with college experience, which also accounts for four junior college signees.

The class, headlined by Georgia EDGE Elo Modozie, Minnesota running back Fame Ijeboi, South Carolina center Boaz Stanley, and others, ranked inside the top 25 in the 2026 On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. The Boilermakers will replace north of 15 starters from last year’s team with the help of those portal newcomers.

Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana were the three programs to receive first place votes, with the Buckeyes earning the top spot in the poll for the 10th time in the 16 years Cleveland.com has been facilitating the poll. USC (fourth) and Michigan (fifth) rounded out the top five. The full results can be viewed below.

The poll was released the day prior to Big Ten Media Days commencing in Chicago, where Barry Odom and quarterback Ryan Browne, wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette and linebacker Charles Correa will take part on Wednesday.

Results from the Big Ten preseason poll: