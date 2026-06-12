Purdue general manager Brandon Lee gets extension, raise

Purdue general manager Brandon Lee has received a raise and contract extension, according to Purdue public records.

Lee’s original contract was a two-year deal that expired December 31, 2026, paying him $200,000 per season.

Lee’s new deal runs through December 31, 2027, and pays him $360,000 in 2026 and $370,000 in 2027. The new deal was signed by Lee, AD Mike Bobinski and Barry Odom on January 28, 2026.

Lee helped assemble a Purdue 2026 transfer class that ranked 24th in the nation by On3. Purdue’s 2025 transfer class was rated No. 68 by On3.

Lee came to West Lafayette after the 2024 season from Mississippi State, where he was Associate A.D./NIL Strategy & Innovation. Prior to that, Lee was at Missouri, where he served as Assistant Athletics Director for Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) from 2022-2024. He had previous stops at Colorado as Special Projects Assistant and Discovery Officer and Notre Dame as Director of Student-Athlete Professionalism.

A native of Indianapolis who attended Lawrence Central High, Lee is a two-time Missouri graduate. He played linebacker at Missouri from 2014-18. Odom was head coach at Mizzou from 2016-19.