Purdue gets past UCLA to earn trip to Big Ten Tournament title game

CHICAGO — Purdue’s seniors get their chance for another conference title as the Boilermakers advanced to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament title game vs. Michigan with Saturday’s 73-66 win over UCLA at the United Center.



Purdue led by as many as 13 before UCLA rallied to tie the game in the final minutes. But Oscar Cluff’s six points off offensive rebounds alone sealed the win for Purdue. Cluff finished with 17 and 14 rebounds



After UCLA scored the first basket of the game, Purdue responded with 15 straight to take command. UCLA tightened things up later in the half, even without sidelined Tyler Bilodeau and point guard Donovan Dent, who was held out for much of the first half with a reported calf issue. But Jack Benter made two three-pointers in the final minute, including a buzzer-beater that sent Purdue into the locker room with a 34–27 lead.

“Obviously it was a different prep for us because a lot of what we prepared for was with Donovan Dent being in the game. That’s a big piece of what they do,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “The fact that he got hurt and he was out of the game changed the game.”

Though the Bruins tied the game on multiple occasions in the second half, they never took the lead from the Boilermakers. Purdue scored 13 of the final 19 points after a deadlock at 60 to pull away and secure the win.

Rebounding told the story, as Purdue out-rebounded UCLA 37-26, and it turned 13 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points. Nine of Cluff’s 14 rebounds came on the offensive end.

Fletcher Loyer continued his hot stretch of three-point shooting, making four of 10 tries and helping Purdue get off to another strong start. In each of the three victories in the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue raced to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes of the game. Loyer finished with 14 points and four assists.

Playing its third game in as many days, Purdue looked to steal minutes of rest for Braden Smith in each half. He added nine assists in his 32 minutes, bringing him within 12 of tying Bobby Hurley’s NCAA career assist record.

Purdue’s victory advances it to its third Big Ten Tournament championship game in five years. The Boilermakers fell in the 2022 title game to Iowa, but it took down Penn State in 2023 for its second-ever Big Ten Tournament crown, joining the 2009 season.

Michigan handled Purdue in Mackey Arena, taking a 20-point first-half lead before cruising to a 91-80 win.

“That wasn’t a great game for us, and we’ve had a few bad ones since then,” Cluff said. “It’s about

learning from our mistakes and making sure we don’t do it again. It’s just growing as a team and getting stronger over time.”

The Wolverines enter with a 31-2 record, setting a new Big Ten record with 19 regular-season conference wins. They advanced in the first semifinal on Saturday in dramatic fashion, downing Wisconsin on a last-second three-pointer by Yaxel Lendeborg.