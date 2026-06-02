Purdue great Ryan Kerrigan on College Hall of Fame ballot
Purdue has a proud history for producing standout defensive ends. But none have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Could Ryan Kerrigan be the first?
Kerrigan was a terror during his four-year run in West Lafayette, leading the nation in TFLs (26) as a senior and tying the NCAA record for career forced fumbles (14). And get this: He paced the Big Ten in sacks twice: 13 in 2009, 12.5 in 2010.
He capped his Boilermaker career by earning unanimous All-American honors in 2010 as a senior. That same season, the Muncie, Ind., native was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
“We all knew from the first day that Ryan walked into the Mollenkopf that he was going to be a special player,” said former Purdue DC and current Illinois State head coach Brock Spack, who coached Kerrigan his first two seasons in West Lafayette.
Kerrigan is part of Purdue’s “Den of Defensive Ends,” along with Rosevelt Colvin, Chike Okeafor, Cliff Avril, Shaun Phillips, Leo Sugar, Lamar Lundy, Keena Turner, Akin Ayodele, Ray Edwards, Rob Ninkovich, Anthony Spencer and George Karlaftis.
Kerrigan was the 16th overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft by Washington, playing 11 pro seasons and totaling 95.5 sacks. He was a four-time Pro Bowler.
- 1New
Milan Momcilovic commits to Kentucky
- 2
Collin Simmons looking to win big at Texas
- 3
Former MLB outfielder Jordyn Adams joins SMU football team
- 4
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor's Elite 11 performance brings hope
- 5
MAC commissioner blasts Power Four, issues warning
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Purdue has 16 honorees in the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent inductee was DB Rod Woodson in 2016.
The 2027 ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks. The NFF sent out 12,000 ballots to members and current NFF Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.
The 2027 voting deadline is July 1. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership David Flores at [email protected].
The announcement of the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2027, with specific details to be announced in the future.
More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel
PURDUE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS
PLAYERS
|Name, position
|At Purdue
|Inducted
|Elmer Oliphant, HB
|1911-13
|1955
|Alex Agase, OL
|1943
|1963
|Cecil Isbell, HB
|1935-37
|1967
|Bob Griese, QB
|1964-66
|1984
|Bump Elliott, HB
|1943-44
|1989
|Leroy Keyes, DB/RB
|1966-68
|1990
|Mike Phipps, QB
|1967-69
|2006
|Mark Herrmann, QB
|1977-80
|2010
|Otis Armstrong, RB
|1970-72
|2012
|Dave Butz, DT
|1970-72
|2014
|Rod Woodson, DB
|1983-86
|2016
COACHES
|Name
|At Purdue
|Inducted
|Andy Smith
|1913-15
|1951
|Jim Phelan
|1922-29
|1973
|Jack Mollenkopf
|1956-69
|1988
|Jim Young
|1977-81
|1999
|William Dietz
|1921
|2012