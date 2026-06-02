Purdue great Ryan Kerrigan on College Hall of Fame ballot

Purdue has a proud history for producing standout defensive ends. But none have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Could Ryan Kerrigan be the first?

Kerrigan was a terror during his four-year run in West Lafayette, leading the nation in TFLs (26) as a senior and tying the NCAA record for career forced fumbles (14). And get this: He paced the Big Ten in sacks twice: 13 in 2009, 12.5 in 2010.

He capped his Boilermaker career by earning unanimous All-American honors in 2010 as a senior. That same season, the Muncie, Ind., native was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

“We all knew from the first day that Ryan walked into the Mollenkopf that he was going to be a special player,” said former Purdue DC and current Illinois State head coach Brock Spack, who coached Kerrigan his first two seasons in West Lafayette.

Kerrigan is part of Purdue’s “Den of Defensive Ends,” along with Rosevelt Colvin, Chike Okeafor, Cliff Avril, Shaun Phillips, Leo Sugar, Lamar Lundy, Keena Turner, Akin Ayodele, Ray Edwards, Rob Ninkovich, Anthony Spencer and George Karlaftis.

Kerrigan was the 16th overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft by Washington, playing 11 pro seasons and totaling 95.5 sacks. He was a four-time Pro Bowler.

Purdue has 16 honorees in the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent inductee was DB Rod Woodson in 2016.

The 2027 ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks. The NFF sent out 12,000 ballots to members and current NFF Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The 2027 voting deadline is July 1. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership David Flores at [email protected].

The announcement of the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2027, with specific details to be announced in the future.

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PLAYERS

Name, position At Purdue Inducted Elmer Oliphant, HB 1911-13 1955 Alex Agase, OL 1943 1963 Cecil Isbell, HB 1935-37 1967 Bob Griese, QB 1964-66 1984 Bump Elliott, HB 1943-44 1989 Leroy Keyes, DB/RB 1966-68 1990 Mike Phipps, QB 1967-69 2006 Mark Herrmann, QB 1977-80 2010 Otis Armstrong, RB 1970-72 2012 Dave Butz, DT 1970-72 2014 Rod Woodson, DB 1983-86 2016

COACHES

Name At Purdue Inducted Andy Smith 1913-15 1951 Jim Phelan 1922-29 1973 Jack Mollenkopf 1956-69 1988 Jim Young 1977-81 1999 William Dietz 1921 2012