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Purdue great Ryan Kerrigan on College Hall of Fame ballot

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

Purdue has a proud history for producing standout defensive ends. But none have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Could Ryan Kerrigan be the first?

Kerrigan was a terror during his four-year run in West Lafayette, leading the nation in TFLs (26) as a senior and tying the NCAA record for career forced fumbles (14). And get this: He paced the Big Ten in sacks twice: 13 in 2009, 12.5 in 2010.

He capped his Boilermaker career by earning unanimous All-American honors in 2010 as a senior. That same season, the Muncie, Ind., native was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

“We all knew from the first day that Ryan walked into the Mollenkopf that he was going to be a special player,” said former Purdue DC and current Illinois State head coach Brock Spack, who coached Kerrigan his first two seasons in West Lafayette.

Kerrigan is part of Purdue’s “Den of Defensive Ends,” along with Rosevelt Colvin, Chike Okeafor, Cliff Avril, Shaun Phillips, Leo Sugar, Lamar Lundy, Keena Turner, Akin Ayodele, Ray Edwards, Rob Ninkovich, Anthony Spencer and George Karlaftis.

Kerrigan was the 16th overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft by Washington, playing 11 pro seasons and totaling 95.5 sacks. He was a four-time Pro Bowler.

Purdue has 16 honorees in the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent inductee was DB Rod Woodson in 2016.

The 2027 ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks. The NFF sent out 12,000 ballots to members and current NFF Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The 2027 voting deadline is July 1. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership David Flores at [email protected].

The announcement of the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2027, with specific details to be announced in the future.

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PURDUE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS

PLAYERS

Name, positionAt PurdueInducted
Elmer Oliphant, HB1911-131955
Alex Agase, OL19431963
Cecil Isbell, HB1935-371967
Bob Griese, QB1964-661984
Bump Elliott, HB1943-441989
Leroy Keyes, DB/RB1966-681990
Mike Phipps, QB1967-692006
Mark Herrmann, QB1977-802010
Otis Armstrong, RB1970-722012
Dave Butz, DT1970-722014
Rod Woodson, DB1983-862016

COACHES

NameAt PurdueInducted
Andy Smith1913-151951
Jim Phelan1922-291973
Jack Mollenkopf1956-691988
Jim Young1977-811999
William Dietz19212012

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