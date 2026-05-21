Purdue heading to UConn for annual preseason exhibition

Continuing its annual tradition of playing a high-level exhibition game away from Mackey Arena, Purdue will play Connecticut Oct. 27 at a location out east to be determined.

It’ll be the fourth such game in as many years for the Boilermakers; the past three seasons have brought them to Arkansas, Creighton and Kentucky, respectively. Purdue has lost all of them, unconcerned about outcomes while preparing, but has coveted the experiences.

Though the game won’t count, it would still represent a rematch of the 2024 national title game in Glendale.