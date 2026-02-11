Purdue hires special teams analyst

Purdue is not done making moves within its staff this off-season, as the program hired Allen Tucker to be a special teams analyst under coordinator James Shibest.

Tucker was previously a special teams analyst at Penn State during the 2025 season, where he helped oversee a unit that had third team All-Big Ten punter Gabriel Nwosu. The Nittany Lions also paced the Big Ten in kicks/punts blocked, with five, and were second in the conference with four kickoff returns of 30+ yards.

Prior to his one-year stint in Happy Valley, Tucker served as a special teams analyst at Troy and was the special teams coordinator at Akron for two seasons. He also has experience at Mississippi State, The Citadel, and Valdosta State. Tucker was a defensive end and long snapper at Mississippi State for one season before becoming a student coach.

Purdue hires Tucker to replace special teams analyst, Tony Thompson, who took a job at Texas A&M after spending one season on Barry Odom’s staff.

Tucker joins defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, offensive line coach Zach Crabtree, offensive analyst CJ Cole, and senior defensive analyst Dave Steckel as additions to the coaching staff this off-season. Purdue also bolstered the front office by hiring Butler Benton, Pete Mayberry and Xavier Goldsmith.