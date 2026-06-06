Purdue lands 2027 defensive lineman Wesley Gover
Purdue netted an addition to its 2027 defensive haul as Thompson (Ala.) three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Saturday night.
Gover was on campus for an official visit this weekend and is now locked in with Barry Odom and company. He chose Purdue over Florida State, Kentucky, Cal, Baylor, and others.
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As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman tallied 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Purdue now has six commitments in the 2027 cycle, with Gover joining quarterback Jackie Ryder, running back Amos Bradford, linebacker Ethan Reyna, EDGE Owen Roberts and cornerback Gianni Porfilio.