Purdue lands 2027 Illinois quarterback Jackie Ryder

Purdue has its quarterback in the 2027 class, landing a commitment from New Trier (Ill.) signal caller Jackie Ryder on Monday morning.

Ryder, who had been on the Boilermakers’ radar for months, was extended an offer on Friday during a visit to campus, and quickly locks in his commitment.

The Illinois native also holds offers from North Texas, Illinois State, Southern Miss, North Dakota, and has seen interest from several Power 4 programs prior to his pledge to Purdue on Monday.

Ryder stands at 6-5, 210 pounds and threw for 1,784 yards and 17 touchdowns to four interceptions as a junior, while completing 54% of his passes.

Purdue now has three commitments in the 2027 class, with Ryder joining three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo and three-star running back Amos Bradford, the latter was the Boilermakers’ first of two commitments on Monday.