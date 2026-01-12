Purdue lands All-Ivy transfer wide receiver
Purdue’s pass catching corps received a boost on Monday, when Penn transfer receiver Bisi Owens committed to the Boilermakers.
Owens spent four seasons with the Quakers, after signing with them out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Owens has racked up 138 catches for 1,664 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the Ivy League.
The 6 feet, 4 inch pass catcher had career-high 66 catches, 696 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 to earn First Team All-Ivy honors as a senior.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Sam Leavitt
Top QB transfer commits
- 2New
Keon Keeley
Alabama transfer commits
- 3Hot
Dylan Raiola
Transfer QB commits
- 4
Deion Sanders
Gains steam with top transfer
- 5Trending
Portal Predictions
Where top transfers will land
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Owens now heads to the Big Ten for the final year of his collegiate career, and provides Ryan Browne with a big body receiver on the outside. The Boilermakers have been active in looking for additions for the offense, with Owens joining fellow receiver transfers Asaad Wassem (FAU) and Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) in West Lafayette. Purdue also netted the commitment of UCF transfer tight end Kylan Fox on Sunday evening.
Purdue now has 22 members of its 2026 portal class with the addition of Owens, including offensive additions, running backs Jerrick Gibson (Texas), Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota), Travis Terrell (Jackson State), offensive linemen Nuku Mafi (Oklahoma State), Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos (USC), and Boaz Stanley (South Carolina).
More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel