Purdue lands All-Ivy transfer wide receiver

Purdue’s pass catching corps received a boost on Monday, when Penn transfer receiver Bisi Owens committed to the Boilermakers.

Owens spent four seasons with the Quakers, after signing with them out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Owens has racked up 138 catches for 1,664 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the Ivy League.

The 6 feet, 4 inch pass catcher had career-high 66 catches, 696 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 to earn First Team All-Ivy honors as a senior.

Owens now heads to the Big Ten for the final year of his collegiate career, and provides Ryan Browne with a big body receiver on the outside. The Boilermakers have been active in looking for additions for the offense, with Owens joining fellow receiver transfers Asaad Wassem (FAU) and Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) in West Lafayette. Purdue also netted the commitment of UCF transfer tight end Kylan Fox on Sunday evening.

Purdue now has 22 members of its 2026 portal class with the addition of Owens, including offensive additions, running backs Jerrick Gibson (Texas), Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota), Travis Terrell (Jackson State), offensive linemen Nuku Mafi (Oklahoma State), Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos (USC), and Boaz Stanley (South Carolina).

