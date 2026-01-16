Purdue lands Colorado transfer defensive back

Purdue netted a commitment from a transfer defensive back on Friday, former Colorado safety John Slaughter.

Slaughter was a portal target during the last portal window last off-season, but landed with the Buffaloes. Less than a year later, the Boilermakers got Slaughter to set his sights on West Lafayette.

The 6-2 safety began his career at Tennessee, playing 62 snaps across two years before transferring to Colorado. In his one year playing for Deion Sanders, he had 25 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Slaughter had a 55.4 Pro Football Focus defensive grade in 2025, splitting time lined up at free safety, and in the box.

Purdue has bolstered the secondary through the portal this off-season, adding now five transfers, with Slaughter joining Dee Newsome, Mister Clark, Jaden Mangham and Justin Denson. That quintet is also in addition to junior college standouts Dax Noles and Ta’Vari Hampton.

