Purdue lands commit from portal DL from Illinois

Purdue has added a needed piece to its defensive line, getting a commitment from Illinois’ Curt Neal.

The 6-0, 310-pound Neal will have one year of eligibility. The native of Cornelius, N.C., is the ninth Purdue 2026 portal pledge and second interior d-line commit in this portal cycle, joining North Carolina Central’s Wisdom Simms.

He spent the first three years at Wisconsin, playing in 29 games, starting 13, with 45 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and half a sack. Neal spent 2025 at Illinois, where he started eight of 12 games played with 16 tackles and half a sack.

His best season was 2024, when Neal made 12 starts for the Badgers with 29 stops, 3.0 TFLs and half a sack. Neal’s 29 tackles led all Wisconsin d-linemen.

Neal missed his senior prep season at Hough High with injury; he was a three-star Rivals recruit.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel