Purdue lands commitment from California defensive back

Purdue has netted its first defensive commitment of the 2027 recruiting class, as Huntington Beach (Calif.) three-star defensive back Gianni Porfilio announced his pledge to the Boilermakers on Thursday afternoon.

Porfilio has an official visit locked in for May 29-31, one he set after he was offered by Charles Clark and the Boilermakers in March. The California native also held offers from Arizona, Washington State, San Diego State, and others.

As a junior, Porfilio tallied 22 total tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles for Mount Miguel (Calif.), while playing both defensive back and seeing snaps at wide receiver.

Purdue now has four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, with Porfilio joining Bastrop (Tx.) wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo, New Trier (Ill.) quarterback Jackie Ryder, and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Amos Bradford.