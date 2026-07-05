Purdue lands elite point guard recruit Kevin Savage Jr. as part of 2027 recruiting haul

Having already landed blue-chip big man Isaiah Hill for its 2027 recruiting class, Purdue just struck big again, adding a commitment from blue-chip point guard target Kevin Savage Jr, who announced his pledge to the Boilermakers in a segment with CBS on Sunday.

The consensus four-star guard from Marietta Wheeler near Atlanta — ranked 41st nationally by Rivals, much higher by other services — chose Purdue over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and many others.

Following the record-breaking career of Braden Smith, Purdue has now landed a highly touted point guard recruit three classes in a row, from Omer Mayer to Luke Ertel and now Savage. This is also Purdue’s second recruit in recent years from the talent-rich Atlanta area. Gicarri Harris came from Grayson High School.

Breakdown: Kevin Savage Jr.

PURDUE POINT GUARD RECRUIT KEVIN SAVAGE