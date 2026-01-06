Purdue lands FAU transfer wide receiver

Purdue added another weapon to its offense on Tuesday, landing FAU transfer wide receiver Asaad Waseem. Waseem was on campus for an official visit with the Boilermakers and will now spend next fall in West Lafayette.

Waseem began his career at Colorado, where he played in two games and did not record any statistics. After transferring to FAU prior to last season, Waseem emerged as an outside threat for the Owls. He racked up 66 catches for 699 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second in receptions and touchdowns on the team.

The Boilermakers have started bolstering their receiving corps for returning quarterback Ryan Browne, adding Waseem into the mix. Purdue is also set to return sophomore Corey Smith and redshirt junior De’Nylon Morrissette, who missed all of 2025 due to injury. Chauncey Magwood also returns after appearing in just two games due to injury this fall.

Waseem marks the seventh portal addition for Purdue in the cycle, joining Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, Jackson State running back Travis Terrell, USC offensive linemen Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos, North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms and Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.