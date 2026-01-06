Purdue lands FCS All-American and SWAC running back transfer Travis Terrell

Purdue football netted another commitment, landing former Jackson State running back and return specialist Travis Terrell Jr. on the heels of an official visit. Terrell was on campus on Sunday and Monday for his visit with the Boilermakers, and is now locked in with Barry Odom and company.

The 5 feet, 9 inch comes to West Lafayette by way of Jackson State, where he was an FCS All-American, and All-SWAC honoree as a freshman in 2024 for his work as a return specialist. That season, he had 536 kick return yards and two touchdowns, as well as 270 yards on 15 punt returns.

Terrell has also been a key contributor out of the backfield, with 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns on 177 carries, to go along with 20 receptions and 134 yards through the air.

Purdue has now added a pair of tailbacks in this portal cycle, with Terrell joining Texas running back transfer Jerrick Gibson as those who have set their sights for West Lafayette. That tandem joins returner Antonio Harris, as well as incoming freshman Izaiah Wright for the Boilermakers.

Terrell also becomes the sixth portal addition for Purdue in the cycle, joining Gibson, USC offensive linemen Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos, North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms and Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.