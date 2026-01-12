Purdue lands FCS cornerback transfer
Another defensive back is headed to Purdue out of the portal, with Samford transfer cornerback Dee Newsome committing on Sunday.
Newsome was a standout at Samford during the 2025 campaign, allowing a catch rate of just 33.3% on 24 targets, which ranked second in all of FCS. He also had 17 total tackles and five pass breakups for the Bulldogs. He began his career at Jacksonville State and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Boilermakers.
Purdue has now netted four transfer defensive backs out of the portal this cycle, with Newsome joining CB Donovan Saunders (Utah), CB/S Mister Clark (Florida International) and S Jaden Mangham (Michigan).
That quartet joins a returning cast headlined by starter Hudauri Hines, as well as Ryan Turner, Smiley Bradford, Vi’Naz Cobb, and Tre Wright.
The addition of Newsome gives the Boilermakers their second fresh face at cornerback, along with Saunders.
Purdue is now up to 21 transfer portal commitments this cycle.
