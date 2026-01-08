Purdue nets pledge from Illinois linebacker
The linebacker room saw its second addition of the week, as Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden committed to Purdue after his official visit, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.
After three years with the Illini, Hayden entered the portal. During his redshirt sophomore campaign, he tallied 26 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for Illinois this fall.
Now, Hayden will head to West Lafayette in what will be the final year of his collegiate career, joining a new-look linebacker unit under defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. Rising leader Charles Correa is back, and Hayden is poised to be in the main rotation next to him. Purdue also brought in Penn State transfer Anthony Speca, and return reserves Winston Berglund, Owen Davis, and Parker Meese.
Purdue has made linebacker one of its top priorities this portal cycle, as the Boilermakers have also been in the mix for Jahleel Culbreath (Old Dominion) and Devin Hightower (UAB).
Purdue has 10 portal commits with Hayden jumping on board, including FAU receiver Asaad Waseem, Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, Jackson State running back Travis Terrell, USC offensive linemen Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos, North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms and Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.
