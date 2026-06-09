Purdue lands four-star WR from Texas

Purdue landed a big time wide receiver in the 2027 class on Tuesday, netting the commitment of Duncanville (Tx.) pass catcher Trenton Yancey. The Texas native was on campus over the weekend for an official visit, after being a late addition to the group of prospects in West Lafayette.

That turned out to be a worthwhile trip as Yancey now headlines Purdue’s recruiting haul in the cycle.

At the time of his commitment, Yancey is the highest-rated recruit during the Barry Odom era, coming in at No. 277 in the Rivals Industry rankings. He bests current Purdue freshmen Josiah Hope and Jett Goldsberry, both of which were four-star signees in the 2026 recruiting class. Yancey is also the highest-rated recruit for the Boilermakers since Tarrion Grant in 2024, who was No. 91 in the nation, according to Rivals/On3.

Purdue won out over several college football heavyweights, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Florida, and others to land the Lone Star State standout.

Yancey becomes the second wide receiver in the class, following Eron Mallard’s commitment on Monday. He is also the 10th commitment in the class for the Boilermakers, joining RBs Amos Bradford and Izayveon Moore, QB Jackie Ryder, CBs Gianni Porfilio and Roman Combs, LB Ethan Reyna, EDGE Owen Roberts, and DL Wesley Gover.