Purdue lands Georgia EDGE transfer Elo Modozie

Purdue made a key addition to its pass rush today, landing Georgia transfer EDGE/outside linebacker Elo Modozie out of the portal.

Modozie comes from Athens, where he spent one season with the Bulldogs. During his one-year stint in the SEC, he tallied seven tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss in 149 snaps. Prior to that, Modozie emerged as a key member of Army’s 2024 team, which won 12 games.

Modozie led the Black Knights in sacks, with six, while also having 34 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. During that 2024 season, he held a 74.3 defensive grade, 77.8 pass rush grade and a 75.4 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The addition now gives Purdue its most productive pass rusher for 2026, and beyond. Modozie joins the current cast of CJ Madden, Trey Smith, Breeon Ishmail, Virginia Tech transfer Keyshawn Burgos and Iowa Western Community College commit Jeremy Lewis.

Purdue is up to 28 transfer portal commitments this off-season, which includes fellow front seven members in Curt Neal, Rodney Lora, Wisdom Simms, Anthony Speca, Jojo Hayden and the aforementioned Burgos.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel