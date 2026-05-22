Purdue lands in-state linebacker Ethan Reyna

Purdue has landed another commitment on the defensive side of the ball, as three-star Andrean (Ind.) linebacker Ethan Reyna announced his pledge to the Boilermakers on Friday night.

Reyna had been a long time target of the Boilermakers, first being offered a year ago, almost to the day of his commitment. Purdue was the first Power 4 team to enter his recruitment, followed by Minnesota and Rutgers. Group of Six programs Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Miami (OH) and others were also involved.

The 6-foot-0, 220-pound in-state standout helped Andrean to a state championship in 2025, tallying 586 yards and seven scores as a running back and 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks from his linebacker spot. For his prep career, he has 123 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions in 32 games.

Purdue now sits at five commitments in the 2027 class, with Reyna joining California defensive back Gianni Porfilio, Illinois quarterback Jackie Ryder, Florida running back Amos Bradford and Texas wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo.