Purdue lands MAC punter out of transfer portal

Special teams coordinator James Shibest landed an addition to his unit on Thursday night, as Purdue netted the commitment of Buffalo transfer punter, Dylan Drennan.

Drennan spent two years at Buffalo, where he emerged as a starter during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2025. In the 11 games, Drennan averaged 44.75 yards per punt, on 65 attempts, which was good for 36th in the nation. He had 16 boots go 50 or more yards and placed 27 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

The former Buffalo Bull had the second-longest punt in the nation in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, of 76 yards. His punting grade of 80.2 also ranked 13th in the country. Drennan earned All-MAC second-team honors this season.

Purdue was in need of a punter following the graduation of Jack McCallister, who was named All-Big Ten second-team by the coaches and All-Big Ten third-team by the media. The Boilermakers also have former Arkansas transfer Sam Dubwig on the roster, but added a rising punter out of the MAC that is coming off an impressive season.

The Boilermakers are now up to 15 members in their transfer portal class this cycle, with Drennan joining Oklahoma State offensive lineman Nuku Mafi and UCF defensive tackle Rodney Lora as Thursday’s other additions.

