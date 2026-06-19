Purdue lands Maryland defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur

Purdue has landed a commitment from DeMatha Catholic (Md.) defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur.

The East Coast defender was on campus for an official visit last weekend with the Boilermakers and the Boilermakers closed the deal shortly after that trip. Among the other suitors for Saint Fleur were Missouri and Virginia Tech, where he had taken official visits. Saint Fleur also held offers from Cincinnati, Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland, Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Pitt, West Virginia, Colorado, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UConn, South Florida, Memphis, and others.

At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Saint Fleur has slotted in on the interior of the defensive line during his prep days, where he showcases burst in pass rush and served as a stout defender in the run game.

Saint Fleur becomes the third defensive line commitment in the cycle for the Boilermakers, joining Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover and Elmhurst (Ill.) York three-star EDGE Owen Roberts.

Purdue now has 15 pledges in the 2027 recruiting class, with Saint Fleur, Gover and Roberts joining safety Kaleb Elkins, wide receiver Trenton Yancey, running backs Amos Bradford and Izayveon Moore, offensive linemen Patrick O’Brien and Nicholas Schurman, cornerbacks Gianni Porfilio and Roman Combs, quarterback Jackie Ryder, linebacker Ethan Reyna and wide receiver Eron Mallard.