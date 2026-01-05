Purdue lands Michigan safety transfer Jaden Mangham

Reinforcements for the secondary are coming for Purdue, as the Boilermakers landed Michigan safety transfer Jaden Mangham on Monday afternoon. Matt Zenitz was the first to report.

Mangham began his career at Michigan State, where he turned into a key contributor for the Spartans. In 2023, the talented safety tallied 53 tackles and had four interceptions. He then transferred to Michigan, where he suited up in one game in 2024 and then cracked the rotation this fall. In 13 games, including five starts, he had 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

The former four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class now gets a fresh start, but will stay inside the Big Ten for a fifth straight year.

Purdue adds a veteran safety to the back end of the defense, which lost Myles Slusher and Tahj Ra-El this off-season. It was a good day for defensive backs coach Charles Clark, however, as Purdue retained Smiley Bradford, who was initially set to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Mangham becomes the fourth portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers, joining Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, USC offensive lineman Micah Banuelos and North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms.

