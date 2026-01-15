Purdue lands Michigan State transfer safety

Purdue added another piece to its secondary on Wednesday night, netting the commitment of Michigan State safety Justin Denson Jr. out of the transfer portal. Denson also visited Mississippi State and Michigan while in the portal.

Denson spent two years with the Spartans after being a high three-star out of high school. During his time in East Lansing, he played in 11 games and tallied 15 total tackles. The second year safety held a 78.3 tackling grade in 2025, and had a 64.1 defensive grade in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. During his true freshman campaign in 2024, he tallied 13 total tackles in eight appearances.

Purdue now adds a fifth defensive back transfer into the fold this off-season, with the addition of Denson. The Pennsylvania native joins Mister Clark (Florida International), Dee Newsome (Samford), Jaden Mangham (Michigan), and Donovan Saunders (Utah).

Denson is also the 24 portal nab for the Boilermakers this cycle.

