Purdue lands Minnesota RB transfer Fame Ijeboi

Another transfer tailback is headed to West Lafayette, as former Minnesota running back Fame Ijeboi has committed to Purdue. Ijeboi took an official visit to Purdue this week and now lands with the Boilermakers.

Ijeboi redshirted his first year with the Gophers, but flashed signs in his second year in the Big Ten. In 2025, he had 97 carries for 441 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 12 catches for 54 yards and another score through the air.

In the first four games of the year, Ijeboi had 225 yards on a 4.68 yards per carry average, with two total touchdowns, while star tailback Darius Taylor dealt with an injury. He also had 108 yards and a score when Taylor missed the Michigan State game in November. Once Taylor returned, Ijeboi saw his workload shrink considerably, but showcased himself well as a redshirt freshman.

Ijeboi now joins a fascinating backfield for the Boilermakers, becoming the third running back commit in the portal along with Jerrick Gibson (Texas) and Travis Terrell (Jackson State). That trio is in addition to returning tailback Antonio Harris and incoming freshman Izaiah Wright.

Purdue now has 16 portal commitments this cycle, also including USC offensive linemen Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos, North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms, Penn State linebacker Anthony Speca, Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden, Illinois defensive tackle Curt Neal, FIU defensive back Mister Clark, South Carolina offensive lineman Boaz Stanley and Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.