Purdue lands pledge from Arizona EDGE T.K. Cunningham

Purdue has landed its second EDGE commitment of the 2027 cycle, netting a pledge from Chandler (Az.) Basha three-star defensive end T.K. Cunningham.

Cunningham took an official visit to West Lafayette the last weekend in May and had been trending for the Arizona product since then. Florida State was a key contender as well, but the Boilermakers came out on top on the Seminoles. Cunningham also held offers from Kentucky and Washington, where he had set official visits, but did not go, as well as Florida, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Colorado, Miami, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Auburn, and others throughout his recruitment.

The Arizona native had also spent time in Colorado and Georgia before transferring to Basha this off-season, ahead of his senior campaign.

Cunningham has elite size at the position, standing 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. He joins York (Ill.) three-star Owen Roberts as Purdue’s two edge rusher commitments in the class.

That tandem makes up two of the now 16 pledges for the Boilermakers in the cycle, along with safety Kaleb Elkins, wide receivers Trenton Yancey and Eron Mallard, running backs Amos Bradford and Izayveon Moore, offensive linemen Patrick O’Brien, Chase Clark, and Nicholas Schurman, cornerbacks Gianni Porfilio and Roman Combs, quarterback Jackie Ryder, linebacker Ethan Reyna, defensive linemen Sean Saint Fleur and Wesley Gover.

https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/17696871/68bf01ed6f07174de3099d21