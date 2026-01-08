Purdue lands SEC offensive line transfer

A third offensive lineman out of the portal is headed to Purdue, as the Boilermakers landed South Carolina center Boaz Stanley.

Stanley came to South Carolina from Troy, where he started games at center and right tackle. During his one-year stint in Columbia, the redshirt junior started 11 games at center and one at right guard. In 1,392 snaps over the last two seasons, Stanley allowed four sacks and 38 pressures.

Purdue has added another offensive lineman with starting experience at the Power 4 level, with Stanley joining USC transfer guard Micah Banuelos. That tandem is also in addition to fellow Souther Cal import, Makai Saina.

The Boilermakers are on a hot streak in the transfer portal, now up to 12 commitments.

