Purdue lands UCF transfer tight end

Purdue added an intriguing tight end talent out of the portal on Sunday, as UCF transfer Kylan Fox announced his commitment.

Fox, who spent two seasons with the Knights, was recruited to UCF when Purdue quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw was offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn. In his two years in the Big 12, Fox tallied 19 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, including 16 catches, 137 yards and a score this fall.

Purdue now adds another pass catching tight end to the mix for Josh Henson’s offense. The 6-foot 4-inch standout joins the talented and returning George Burhenn, as well as Luca Puccinelli, Jon Grimmett, and incoming freshmen ArMari Towns and Cooper McCutchan.

The Boilermakers are also up to 20 portal commitments this cycle, which includes fellow playmakers Jerrick Gibson, Travis Terrell and Fame Ijeboi at running back, as well as receivers Xavier Townsend and Asaad Waseem.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel