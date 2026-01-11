Purdue lands UCF transfer tight end
Purdue added an intriguing tight end talent out of the portal on Sunday, as UCF transfer Kylan Fox announced his commitment.
Fox, who spent two seasons with the Knights, was recruited to UCF when Purdue quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw was offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn. In his two years in the Big 12, Fox tallied 19 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, including 16 catches, 137 yards and a score this fall.
Top 10
- 1New
Isaiah Horton
Alabama transfer stays in SEC
- 2Trending
James Franklin
Lands no. 2 transfer tight end
- 3Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
LSU, Texas Tech, Oregon, more
- 4
Marcus Freeman
ND responds to allegations
- 5
Hollywood Smothers
Flips transfer commitment
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Purdue now adds another pass catching tight end to the mix for Josh Henson’s offense. The 6-foot 4-inch standout joins the talented and returning George Burhenn, as well as Luca Puccinelli, Jon Grimmett, and incoming freshmen ArMari Towns and Cooper McCutchan.
The Boilermakers are also up to 20 portal commitments this cycle, which includes fellow playmakers Jerrick Gibson, Travis Terrell and Fame Ijeboi at running back, as well as receivers Xavier Townsend and Asaad Waseem.
More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel