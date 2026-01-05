Purdue lands USC transfer offensive lineman

Purdue continues to do work in the trenches, landing USC transfer offensive lineman Makai Saina, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Saina has ties to the Purdue staff, having been recruited by Josh Henson and Zach Crabtree when the Purdue offensive coordinator and offensive line coach were at USC previously. The Arlington, Texas, native was a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Trojans over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and others.

Saina did not suit up in a game for the Trojans in his two years with the program, but now gets a fresh start in West Lafayette with a Purdue team looking to replace three departed starters from its offensive line.

Purdue is tasked with replacing four starters from its offensive line this off-season, with center Bradyn Joiner and guard Hank Purvis both in the transfer portal, while guard Jalen St. John and right tackle Bakyne Coly are out of eligibility.

In an effort to do that, the Boilermakers have now locked up two Southern Cal offensive linemen out of the portal, with Saina joining fellow ex-Trojan Micah Banuelos. That tandem makes up two of the five portal commitments so far for Purdue, along with Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, Michigan safety Jaden Mangham, and North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms.

