Purdue lands versatile 2027 Georgia wide receiver

Purdue added an offensive playmaker to its 2027 recruiting haul, netting a commitment from Benedictine Military School (Ga.) wide receiver Eron Mallard. The Georgia native announced his pledge to the Boilermakers on the heels of an official visit.

Marshall, Western Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UMass, Georgia State, Charlotte, and Samford are among his other offers, as Purdue is the lone Power Four program to extend an offer.

The 5-foot-10 speedster has a versatile skillset. He amassed over 1,400 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, which included 657 receiving yards, 396 rushing yards and 371 yards in the return game. Mallard’s best trait is his speed, as he consistently creates separation from defenders, and can take the top off a defense.

Mallard is Purdue’s lone wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, and first since Dallas Crescenzo backed off his pledge from the fall last week. He also becomes the ninth commitment in the 2027 class, following RB Izayveon Moore, DL Wesley Gover, and CB Roman Combs this weekend, as well as QB Jackie Ryder, RB Amos Bradford, LB Ethan Reyna, EDGE Owen Roberts and CB Gianni Porfilio.