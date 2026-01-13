Purdue lands Virginia Tech EDGE transfer

The moment many have been waiting on. Purdue has landed an EDGE transfer out of the portal, Virginia Tech defensive end Keyshawn Burgos.

Burgos was on campus for a visit over the weekend, a trip that went very well for the Boilermakers. The former Hokie comes to Purdue with one year of eligibility remaining, after spending four years in Blacksburg, including a redshirt year in 2025.

During his time with Virginia Tech, where he played 41 games, Burgos tallied 58 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His best year came in 2023, when he had 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore. Burgos also had a career-best 33 total tackles in 2024.

Purdue makes the first transfer portal addition to the defensive ends spot, which features returners CJ Madden, Trey Smith and Breeon Ishmail. The Boilermakers also netted the commitment of Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Jeremy Lewis.

The commitment of Burgos gives Purdue 23 portal additions this off-season, which also includes interior defensive linemen Curt Neal, Wisdom Simms and Rodney Lora.

