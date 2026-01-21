Purdue lets late lead slip in loss at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Bilodeau’s three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left after a pair of untimely Boilermaker turnovers cost No. 4 Purdue its first Big Ten loss, as a late six-point lead escaped in a 69-67 loss at UCLA.

Purdue led by a half dozen with under two minutes to play, but three Braden Smith turnovers followed, turning the game to the Bruins.

CJ Cox’s three to win it at the buzzer missed.

Fueled by its bench, Purdue used a 13-3 run to lead 27-15 with seven-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, but Donovan Dent‘s buzzer-beating jumper capped a 17-5 end-of-half Bruin run to know the game at 32-all at halftime. Purdue outscored UCLA’s bench 18-0, despite the loss, with contributions from Gicarri Harris (seven points), Jack Benter, and Daniel Jacobsen (four points apiece).

Purdue took UCLA’s blows for much of the second half, and delivered punches of its own. After the Bruins clawed back from 12 down to tie the game at 32-32 at halftime, they started the second half on a 7-2 run.

PDF: Purdue-UCLA stats

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE GUARD BRADEN SMITH

PURDUE GUARD CJ COX

PURDUE FORWARD TREY KAUFMAN-RENN

The Boilermakers would then fall behind 45-50 before using an 11-4 run to take a 58-54 advantage. That would turn into a 67-61 lead with less than two minutes left in regulation, in what look like a game Purdue may skate by in.

Donovan Dent then connected on a triple to begin the UCLA comeback, followed by a fast break layup by Eric Dailey Jr., and eventually capped off by Tyler Bilodeau’s game-winner with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Dent showcased his All-Big Ten talent in the upset, finishing with 23 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, as well as 13 assists, both of which were game-highs for the senior Bruin guard.

In an elite guard battle, Braden Smith saw his high-clip scoring run come to a halt, going for 12 points and four assists on the night. Fellow senior Fletcher Loyer also finished with a season-low five points on 2-10 shooting from the field and a 1-6 mark from three-point range.

The Boilermakers struggled from three-point range in the defeat, going just 7-27 on the night. That 25.9% mark was well below the season average of 39.2% from distance. CJ Cox was the high scorer on the night for Purdue, with a team-high 16 points, while adding five rebounds and four assists. 11 of those 16 points come in the second half.

Purdue’s last loss, prior to Tuesday night, came on December 7 against Iowa State. The eight-game win streak came to an end in Westwood, with a court storm at the expense of the Boilermakers once again.

A cross-country flight back to West Lafayette and a few days of rest come between Tuesday night’s loss and Saturday’s clash with No. 11 Illinois in Mackey Arena.





